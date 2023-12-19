(GREENSTONE, ON) – The Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest related to impaired driving following an incident on December 17, 2023.

Incident Details:

Date and Time: December 17, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m.

Traffic Complaint and Arrest:

Members of the Greenstone OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint regarding an erratic driver. Subsequently, officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of Wardrope Avenue West in the Municipality of Greenstone.

Arrest and Charges:

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The individual, identified as Daniel SAGUTCH, 41, of Greenstone, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Legal Proceedings:

SAGUTCH has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Greenstone on January 11, 2024.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety:

The OPP emphasizes their dedication to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from roads through enforcement and public education. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicions of impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.