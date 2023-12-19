SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – The Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been actively responding to reports of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Park Street and Fair Street on December 15, 2023.

Incident Details:

Date and Time: December 15, 2023, at 6:30 a.m.

Multiple calls were made to the OPP regarding a suspicious person in the area, leading to an investigation that uncovered the individual entering several residences and assaulting one person.

Arrest and Initial Charges:

The accused, identified as Harvey BEARDY, 40, from King Fisher First Nation, was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Assault

Break, Enter dwelling house to commit an indictable offense

BEARDY was held in custody for a bail hearing on December 16, 2023, and was released with a court date set for January 16, 2024.

Subsequent Incident and Additional Charges:

On December 17, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., the accused was observed breaching conditions of their release order. This led to a subsequent arrest and new charges:

Fail to comply with undertaking

Fail to comply with release order

BEARDY faced another bail hearing on December 18, 2023, and was released with a court date scheduled for January 16, 2024.

Community Awareness and Reporting:

The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity by contacting the police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through their website: ontariocrimestoppers.ca.