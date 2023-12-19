Tuesday’s Radiance: Embraced by the Winter Sun ❄️☀️

FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – As Tuesday unfolds, Fort Frances is graced with the radiance of the winter sun. The day begins with mainly sunny skies, and a gentle southwest wind at 20 km/h, gradually softening to a light breeze. The high temperature reaches a cool minus 2, with the morning wind chill at a brisk minus 17, later mellowing to a more moderate minus 4 in the afternoon. The UV index remains low, accentuating the serene winter atmosphere.

Evening Prelude: Clouds on the Horizon ☁️🌅

As evening draws near, a subtle transformation takes place. The skies adorn themselves with an increasing layer of cloudiness, setting the stage for the night ahead. The wind, a gentle companion at up to 15 km/h, guides the temperature to a low of minus 13. Wind chills dance between a crisp minus 10 in the evening and a more biting minus 20 overnight.

Wednesday’s Veil: Enveloped in Clouds, a Soft Eastward Breeze ❄️🌬️

Wednesday unfolds beneath a gentle winter veil as clouds gather in the sky. The wind, now from the east at 20 km/h, whispers through the air. The high temperature for the day reaches a colder minus 5, with the morning wind chill steeping to a brisk minus 20, later easing to a milder minus 10 in the afternoon.

Night’s Overture: A Blanket of Clouds, with a Temperature of Minus 5 ☁️🌙

As night descends, Fort Frances finds itself under the gentle embrace of a cloudy blanket. The temperature hovers at minus 5 throughout the night, creating a serene ambiance for a peaceful rest.

Christmas Glimpse: December 25 holds the promise of a cloudy Christmas with a 30% chance of snow flurries. Stay tuned for updates as the festive day approaches!