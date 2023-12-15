Sioux Lookout – WEATHER – The region starts the day with a cool -3°C. Bundle up if you’re out and about in the early hours.

Today: Sunny skies prevail, accompanied by a light wind up to 15 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be minus 2°C, with wind chill factors of minus 9 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: A few clouds grace the night, with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures drop to a low of minus 12°C, with wind chill values of minus 9 in the evening and a colder minus 17 overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): A mainly sunny day awaits, but be prepared for increasing cloudiness late in the morning. The wind remains at up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted to be minus 1°C, with wind chill values of minus 18 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clouds gather, bringing a 30% chance of flurries. The night’s low is minus 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today : Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

: Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat. Tonight : Bundle up with extra layers, including a thick jacket.

: Bundle up with extra layers, including a thick jacket. Saturday : Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves.

: Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves. Saturday Night: Keep cozy with a winter jacket and additional layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels when the wind is factored in with the air temperature? Wind can make it feel much colder than the actual temperature.