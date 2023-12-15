RED LAKE – WEATHER – Red Lake starts the day with sunny skies, and any lingering fog patches dissipate in the morning. The wind becomes north at 20 km/h near noon. The high for the day is minus 2°C, with wind chill factors of minus 12 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon.

Tonight: Expect a clear night with a gentle wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures drop to a low of minus 13°C, and wind chill values are minus 6 in the evening and a colder minus 18 overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): A sunny day awaits, but the wind becomes south at 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The high is forecasted to be minus 2°C, with wind chill values of minus 19 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clouds gather, bringing a 30% chance of flurries. The night’s low is minus 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today : Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

: Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat. Tonight : Bundle up with extra layers, including a thick jacket.

: Bundle up with extra layers, including a thick jacket. Saturday : Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves.

: Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves. Saturday Night: Keep cozy with a winter jacket and additional layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that fog is essentially a cloud at ground level? It forms when the air near the ground cools, causing the moisture in the air to condense into tiny water droplets.