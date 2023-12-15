SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Explore Sachigo Lake’s diverse weather forecast! From a chilly mix of sun and flurries to a clear night and potential flurries on Saturday, we’ve got your weather covered. Check out our wardrobe tips for a stylish and cozy weekend, and don’t miss our daily weather trivia for fascinating insights!

Early Morning (4:30 AM CST): Sachigo Lake wakes up to a cold -2°C with a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30% chance of flurries this morning. The northwest wind at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, will become light near noon. The temperature falls to minus 13°C this morning, with a wind chill of minus 23 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

Tonight: The night turns clear with a wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures drop to a low of minus 13°C, rising to minus 6°C by morning. Wind chill values reach minus 20 in the evening.

Saturday (16th Dec): Saturday begins sunny, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. A few flurries are expected late in the afternoon. The wind from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high is minus 2°C, with wind chill values of minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies prevail with a 60% chance of flurries. The night’s low is minus 16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today: Bundle up with layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

Tonight: Extra layers for the clear night and dropping temperatures.

Saturday: Warm winter coat, scarf, and gloves for the chilly day.

: Warm winter coat, scarf, and gloves for the chilly day. Saturday Night: Stay cozy with a winter jacket and additional layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that flurries refer to light snowfall with minimal accumulation? It can create a picturesque winter scene without causing significant disruptions.