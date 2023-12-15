KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora begins the day at -2°C with partly cloudy skies, transitioning into sunshine. The wind is up to 15 km/h, and the high for the day is expected to be zero. Wind chill factors of minus 7 are felt in the morning.

Tonight: The night turns clear with a wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures drop to a low of minus 8°C, and wind chill values are minus 3 in the evening and a colder minus 12 overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): Saturday brings mainly sunny skies, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning. The wind remains up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted to be plus 1°C, with wind chill values of minus 13 in the morning.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods prevail with a 30% chance of flurries. The night’s low is minus 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today : Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

: Warm layers, a winter coat, gloves, and a hat. Tonight : Extra layers for the clear night and dropping temperatures.

: Extra layers for the clear night and dropping temperatures. Saturday : Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves.

: Dress warmly with a winter coat, scarf, and gloves. Saturday Night: Keep cozy with a winter jacket and additional layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels on exposed skin due to the combination of wind and air temperature? It’s an important factor in assessing winter weather.