Armstrong and Whitesand Weather: From Sunny to Cloudy with a Flurry Chance!

NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
Weather Outlook Pine Trees and Blue Sky

WHITESAND and ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Stay prepared for the weather in Armstrong and Whitesand! From a sunny morning to a chilly night and the possibility of flurries, we’ve got your forecast covered. Check out our wardrobe tips for a blend of style and warmth, and don’t miss our daily weather trivia for intriguing insights!

Expect a sunny start in Armstrong and Whitesand, gradually transitioning into a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The northwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, will lighten in the afternoon. The high for the day is minus 1°C, with a wind chill near minus 8. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: The night turns partly cloudy with a gentle wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures drop significantly to a low of minus 13°C, with a wind chill of minus 8 in the evening and a colder minus 19 overnight.

Saturday (16th Dec): Saturday brings mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. The wind shifts to the south at 20 km/h near noon. Expect a high of minus 1°C, but with wind chill factors, it will feel like minus 17 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: The night remains cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of minus 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

  • Today: Heavy coat, gloves, and a warm hat for the chilly day.
  • Tonight: Bundle up in layers, including a thick jacket.
  • Saturday: Winter coat, scarf, and gloves for the mainly cloudy day.
  • Saturday Night: Stay warm with a winter jacket and additional layers.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that the term “wind chill” refers to the perceived decrease in air temperature felt by the body on exposed skin due to the flow of air?

