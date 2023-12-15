TORONTO – WEATHER – If Toronto is your destination today, it is going to me far warmer than usual for mid December.

Early Morning (5:00 AM): Toronto kicks off the day with a mild temperature of +4°C. The city is waking up to a pleasant morning.

Today: Anticipate a sunny day with a westerly wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 11°C. The UV index remains low at 1, so consider minimal sun protection.

Tonight: Clouds start to roll in as increasing cloudiness is expected. The westerly wind at 20 km/h will become light in the evening. The temperature will stay mild, reaching a low of plus 4°C.

Saturday (16th Dec): The weekend begins with cloudy skies and a wind shift to the east at 20 km/h in the late afternoon. The high temperature will be 6°C, providing a relatively mild day.

Saturday Night: Cloudy conditions persist into the night, with the temperature remaining mild at plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Today : Light layers, a jacket, and sunglasses for the sunny day.

: Light layers, a jacket, and sunglasses for the sunny day. Tonight : Comfortable layers for increasing cloudiness.

: Comfortable layers for increasing cloudiness. Saturday: Mild layers with a jacket for the cloudy day.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto, often referred to as the “City within a Park,” has over 100 km² of parks and 10 million trees, contributing to its green and vibrant atmosphere.