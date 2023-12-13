Promotion Recognizes Years of Dedicated Service and Expertise

THUNDER BAY NEWS – Justice of the Peace Denette Ellard has been appointed as the new regional senior justice of the peace for the Northwest region, effective March 1, 2024. This appointment marks a significant step in her distinguished career in the judicial system.

Replacing Justice of the Peace J.A. Bernard Caron

Justice of the Peace Ellard will be taking over the responsibilities from the outgoing Regional Senior Justice of the Peace J.A. Bernard Caron. Her new role involves advising and assisting the associate chief justice/coordinator of justices of the peace and the regional senior judge on matters concerning justices of the peace.

Career Background and Educational Achievements

Justice of the Peace Ellard’s journey in the judicial system began in 2016 when she was first appointed as a justice of the peace in the Northwest region. Prior to this appointment, she had an extensive 21-year career with the Ontario Provincial Police, holding several progressive positions.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law from Lakehead University, earned in 2011, and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Victoria, obtained in 2022.

Mentorship and Advisory Roles

Since 2021, Justice of the Peace Ellard has actively contributed as a Northwest region mentoring coordinator. In this role, she has been a primary mentor for three new appointees, showcasing her commitment to nurturing the next generation of judicial officers. Additionally, she has been a valued member of the Justice of the Peace Advisory Committee on Education since 2018.

Conclusion

Justice of the Peace Ellard’s appointment as the regional senior justice of the peace for the Northwest region is a testament to her expertise, dedication, and leadership within the judicial community. Her ascent to this prestigious position reflects her vast experience and her commitment to serving the public and the legal system.