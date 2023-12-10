Kenora: Kenora residents can expect the rest of the weekend to be filled with cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries. Here’s what you need to know:

Current Conditions:

Chilly Start: The current temperature sits at a frigid -8°C, making for a cold morning in Kenora.

Cloudy Skies: The day will be mostly overcast with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Light Breeze: Winds are relatively light, reaching up to 15 km/h.

High Temperature: Despite the cold start, the daytime high will reach minus 6°C, though the wind chill will make it feel closer to minus 13°C.

Tonight:

The evening will remain cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the night.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h overnight.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 9°C, with a wind chill of minus 9°C in the evening and a more substantial minus 17°C overnight.

Monday, December 11:

The start of the workweek continues to be overcast with a high of minus 4°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that wind chill is calculated based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin due to the combined effects of wind and cold? This is why it’s important to bundle up and protect against wind chill when venturing out in chilly conditions.