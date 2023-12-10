Wasaho Cree Nation: Cold and Blustery Weather Ahead

Wasaho Cree Nation – Residents of Wasaho Cree Nation are in for a chilly day as frigid temperatures and blowing snow take centre stage.

Here’s what you can expect:

Current Conditions:

Morning Freeze: The current temperature registers at a colder -10°C as of 3:00 AM CST, promising a frosty start to the day.

Flurries Ending: A few flurries are expected, tapering off in the afternoon.

Blustery Winds: Wind speeds will pick up, with gusts of up to 50 km/h from the northwest.

Steady Chill: The temperature will remain constant near minus 10°C throughout the day, with a biting wind chill of minus 21°C.

Tonight:

The night brings continued cloudy conditions, with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening.

Winds will shift to the west, blowing at 20 km/h and gusting to 40, before becoming light after midnight.

Overnight temperatures will plummet to minus 20°C, with a wind chill of minus 20°C in the evening and a chilling minus 28°C overnight. Frostbite risk is elevated.

Monday, December 11:

The weather forecast for Monday anticipates a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of flurries, accompanied by a high of minus 13°C.

Travel Advisory: Given the extreme cold and potential for blowing snow, residents are urged to take extra precautions when heading outdoors. Dress warmly in layers to protect against the cold, and ensure that all exposed skin is covered to minimize frostbite risk.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the wind chill factor is calculated based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin due to the combined effects of wind and cold? It’s essential to stay bundled up in windy, cold conditions to prevent heat loss and frostbite.