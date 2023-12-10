Sachigo Lake: Residents of Sachigo Lake are bracing themselves for extremely cold temperatures and a chance of flurries today. Here’s an overview of the current weather conditions:

Current Conditions:

Morning Chill: The current temperature stands at -10°C as of 3:45 AM CST, making for a bitterly cold morning.

Flurries Chance: Expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries during the morning and early afternoon.

Light Winds: Winds may reach up to 15 km/h.

Daytime High: Today's high temperature will peak at minus 13°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 23°C, improving to minus 16°C in the afternoon.

Tonight:

The night will begin partly cloudy but become cloudy after midnight.

Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet to minus 19°C, with a wind chill of minus 17°C in the evening and minus 26°C overnight.

Monday, December 11:

Monday’s weather forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of flurries, along with a high of minus 8°C.

Travel Advisory: Due to the extreme cold and potential flurries, residents are strongly advised to dress warmly and take necessary precautions when traveling outdoors. Ensure you are adequately dressed for the cold temperatures, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that wind chill is a significant factor in how cold it feels outside? Wind can make temperatures feel much colder than they actually are. When the wind chill is significant, it’s crucial to bundle up and protect exposed skin to avoid frostbite.