Sioux Lookout: Residents in Sioux Lookout are experiencing cooler temperatures with a possibility of snow flurries today. Here’s a detailed look at the current weather conditions:

Current Conditions:

Morning Chill: The current temperature is -7°C as of 3:45 AM CST, making for a cold start to the day.

Flurries Chance: Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected throughout the day.

Winds: Westerly winds at 20 km/h.

Daytime High: The high temperature today will reach minus 7°C, with wind chill values of minus 17°C in the morning and minus 12°C in the afternoon.

Tonight:

The night will remain cloudy.

There’s a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the evening.

Winds will be lighter, reaching up to 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 11°C, with a wind chill near minus 16°C.

Monday, December 11:

The weather on Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries, and a high of minus 4°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels on your skin when the wind is factored into the temperature? Wind can significantly affect how cold it feels outside, so it’s essential to consider wind chill when planning outdoor activities during the winter.