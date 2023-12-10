Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden can anticipate a continued stretch of overcast skies and cold temperatures. Here’s what you need to know:

Current Conditions:

Persistent Cloud Cover: The region remains shrouded in clouds, offering little respite from the overcast conditions.

The region remains shrouded in clouds, offering little respite from the overcast conditions. Light Winds: Wind speeds remain relatively low, reaching up to 15 km/h.

Wind speeds remain relatively low, reaching up to 15 km/h. Morning Chill: While the daytime high will reach minus 6°C, the morning has brought a wind chill of minus 14°C. As the day progresses, it will improve to minus 9°C in the afternoon.

Tonight:

The overcast conditions persist into the evening, with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the night.

Winds will remain light, with speeds up to 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 10°C, with a wind chill of minus 9°C in the evening and a cooler minus 15°C overnight.

Monday, December 11:

Cloudy skies continue into the start of the workweek, with a high temperature of minus 5°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that cloud cover can significantly impact daily temperatures? On cloudy days, the heat from the sun is trapped, resulting in milder daytime temperatures. Conversely, clear skies allow heat to escape at night, leading to cooler overnight temperatures.