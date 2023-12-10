Fort Frances: Residents in Fort Frances should prepare for overcast skies and a chance of flurries. Here’s what the weather has in store:

Current Conditions:

Cloudy Skies: The day is marked by persistent cloud cover, with overcast conditions expected throughout.

Gentle Breeze: Wind speeds remain relatively low, reaching up to 15 km/h.

Morning Chill: Despite a daytime high of minus 5°C, the morning brings a wind chill of minus 14°C, gradually improving to minus 7°C in the afternoon.

Tonight:

Cloudy conditions persist into the evening, with a 30 percent chance of flurries early in the night.

Winds will remain light, with speeds up to 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures are set to drop to minus 11°C, with a wind chill of minus 8°C in the evening and a colder minus 14°C overnight.

Monday, December 11:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds as the new workweek begins, with a high temperature of minus 2°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that cloud cover can impact both temperatures and precipitation? Clouds can act as insulators, keeping the Earth’s surface warmer during the day and preventing heat loss at night. They can also lead to precipitation when moisture condenses in the atmosphere, forming rain or snow.