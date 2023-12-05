Weather Report for Vermilion Bay and Dryden – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

A Mix of Clouds, Flurries, and Freezing Drizzle

Current Conditions: Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s -4°C at 5:45 AM CST, and the day ahead holds a mix of cloudy conditions, flurries, and a risk of freezing drizzle. Let’s dive into the forecast.

Daytime Forecast – Flurries and Freezing Drizzle: The day starts with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning, along with a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h. Highs today will reach minus 2°C, with a wind chill near minus 8°C. Be cautious, as icy conditions might be present.

Nighttime – Increasing Cloudiness: Monday night sees increasing cloudiness. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and lows will drop to minus 10°C. The wind chill will be around minus 6°C in the evening and a colder minus 15°C overnight. Keep warm!

Weather Trivia: Freezing drizzle forms when supercooled water droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces, creating a thin layer of ice. It can make roads and walkways dangerously slippery, so take extra care if you encounter freezing drizzle!

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cloudy with a Risk of Freezing Rain

Daytime – Freezing Rain Possible: Wednesday brings cloudy skies with a risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and then become light near noon. Highs will reach plus 1°C, with a wind chill of minus 13°C in the morning.

Night – Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries: The night will have cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 3°C. Keep warm and stay safe!

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress warmly to tackle the cold and potential wintry mix. Start with thermal clothing, add a heavy winter jacket, a warm scarf, and insulated boots. Gloves and a snug hat are essential. Be cautious when traveling due to potential icy conditions.