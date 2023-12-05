Weather Report for Kenora – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

A Mix of Weather Conditions Ahead

Current Conditions: Good morning, Kenora! It’s -4°C at 5:00 AM, and the day ahead promises a mix of sun, cloud, and potential flurries. Let’s break down the forecast.

Daytime Forecast – Sun, Clouds, and Flurries: The day begins with a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h. Highs today will reach minus 2°C, with a wind chill near minus 9°C. Be cautious, as icy conditions might be present.

Nighttime – Increasing Cloud Cover: Monday night becomes mainly cloudy, with the wind becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. Temperatures will remain steady near minus 5°C. The wind chill will be near minus 12°C. Keep warm indoors!

Weather Trivia: Freezing drizzle forms when supercooled water droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces, creating a thin layer of ice. It can make roads and walkways dangerously slippery, so take extra care if you encounter freezing drizzle!

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cloudy with a Risk of Freezing Rain

Daytime – Freezing Rain Possible: Wednesday brings mainly cloudy skies with a risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light later in the morning. Highs will reach plus 2°C, with a wind chill of minus 10°C in the morning.

Night – Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 2°C. Keep warm and stay safe!

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress warmly to tackle the cold and potential wintry mix. Start with thermal clothing, add a heavy winter jacket, a warm scarf, and insulated boots. Gloves and a snug hat are essential. Be cautious when traveling due to potential icy conditions.