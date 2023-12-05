Kenora Weather: Mixed Conditions with Risk of Freezing Rain!

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
6012
Weather Winter making a snowman

Weather Report for Kenora – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

A Mix of Weather Conditions Ahead

Current Conditions: Good morning, Kenora! It’s -4°C at 5:00 AM, and the day ahead promises a mix of sun, cloud, and potential flurries. Let’s break down the forecast.

Daytime Forecast – Sun, Clouds, and Flurries: The day begins with a mix of sun and cloud, along with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h. Highs today will reach minus 2°C, with a wind chill near minus 9°C. Be cautious, as icy conditions might be present.

Nighttime – Increasing Cloud Cover: Monday night becomes mainly cloudy, with the wind becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. Temperatures will remain steady near minus 5°C. The wind chill will be near minus 12°C. Keep warm indoors!

Weather Trivia: Freezing drizzle forms when supercooled water droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces, creating a thin layer of ice. It can make roads and walkways dangerously slippery, so take extra care if you encounter freezing drizzle!

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cloudy with a Risk of Freezing Rain

Daytime – Freezing Rain Possible: Wednesday brings mainly cloudy skies with a risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light later in the morning. Highs will reach plus 2°C, with a wind chill of minus 10°C in the morning.

Night – Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 2°C. Keep warm and stay safe!

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress warmly to tackle the cold and potential wintry mix. Start with thermal clothing, add a heavy winter jacket, a warm scarf, and insulated boots. Gloves and a snug hat are essential. Be cautious when traveling due to potential icy conditions.

Previous articleSmall Businesses Still Struggling Despite Stable Interest Rates, Reveals New BDC Study
Next articleVermilion Bay and Dryden Weather: Mixed Conditions with Freezing Rain Risk!
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR