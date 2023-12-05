Weather Report for Fort Frances – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Changing Skies and a Risk of Freezing Rain

Current Conditions: Good morning, Fort Frances! It’s -1°C at 6:00 AM CST, and your day promises changing skies and a potential mix of precipitation. Let’s break down the forecast.

Daytime Forecast – Flurries and Freezing Drizzle: The day starts mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning, along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing is expected in the afternoon. The wind will be up to 15 km/h. Highs today will reach zero, with a wind chill near minus 5°C. Be cautious of icy conditions.

Nighttime – Clearing Skies: Monday night turns clear, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and lows will drop to minus 11°C. The wind chill will be minus 5°C in the evening and a colder minus 16°C overnight. Stay warm and cozy!

Weather Trivia: Freezing rain forms when raindrops freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, creating a glaze of ice. It can be beautiful but dangerous, making surfaces extremely slippery. Be cautious if freezing rain is in the forecast!

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cloudy with a Risk of Freezing Rain

Daytime – Freezing Rain Possible: Wednesday brings mainly cloudy skies with a risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. The wind will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and then become light early in the afternoon. Highs will reach plus 2°C, with a wind chill of minus 14°C in the morning.

Night – Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries: The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 2°C. Keep warm and stay safe!

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress warmly to tackle the cold and potential wintry mix. Start with thermal clothing, add a heavy winter jacket, a warm scarf, and insulated boots. Gloves and a snug hat are essential. Be cautious when traveling due to potential icy conditions.