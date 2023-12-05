Weather Report for Thunder Bay – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Slick Roads and a Mix of Winter Precipitation

Current Conditions: Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s 0°C at 7:00 AM, and the roads and sidewalks are slick this morning. Be careful out there! The day ahead brings a mix of winter precipitation. Let’s dive into the forecast.

Daytime Forecast – Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle: The morning begins with periods of light snow, which should end this morning, followed by cloudy skies. There’s also a 40 percent chance of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h. Highs today will reach zero, with a wind chill of minus 6°C this morning.

Nighttime – Clearing Skies: Monday night turns cloudy, becoming partly cloudy late in the evening. The wind will be up to 15 km/h, and lows will drop to minus 10°C. The wind chill will be minus 5°C in the evening and a colder minus 13°C overnight. Stay warm and be cautious of icy conditions.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cloudy with a Wintry Mix and a Risk of Freezing Rain

Daytime – Wintry Mix Possible: Wednesday starts with increasing cloudiness early in the morning. There’s a 60 percent chance of flurries or ice pellets in the morning and early afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain. The wind will become south at 20 km/h near noon. Highs will reach plus 1°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 13°C.

Night – Cloudy with a Chance of Flurries: The night will have cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a low of minus 3°C. Keep warm and stay safe!

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress warmly to tackle the cold and potential wintry mix. Start with thermal clothing, add a heavy winter jacket, a warm scarf, and insulated boots. Gloves and a snug hat are essential. Be extra cautious when traveling due to potentially icy conditions.