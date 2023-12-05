Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation – EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS – Dec. 4, 2023

CANADIAN MONEY

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Are you a winner? Here are the latest OLG Lottery numbers drawn on December 4, 2023. Remember to double-check all numbers at your lottery ticket outlet. These numbers are unofficial despite being from the OLG.

Monday 04/12/2023

Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 08, 11, 26, 37 Grand No 02

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-D, 2-D, 9-C, 6-H, 7-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO:
7, 15, 21, 28, 30 & 36 Bonus 20.

PICK-2: 5 6

PICK-3: 6 1 3

PICK-4: 1 8 8 0

ENCORE: 8332818

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 7, 16, 20, 31, 35, 38, 42,
49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 56, 57, 63, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 1 

PICK-3: 2 8 3 

PICK-4: 7 9 6 1 

ENCORE: 5606587 

DAILY KENO
7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 25, 30,
34, 44, 45, 47, 49, 51, 54, 59, 64, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

COTTAGE

FISHING

MAPLE

NORTH

POUTINE

TOBOGGAN

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

