THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Are you a winner? Here are the latest OLG Lottery numbers drawn on December 4, 2023. Remember to double-check all numbers at your lottery ticket outlet. These numbers are unofficial despite being from the OLG.
Monday 04/12/2023
Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 08, 11, 26, 37 Grand No 02
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 9-D, 2-D, 9-C, 6-H, 7-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO:
7, 15, 21, 28, 30 & 36 Bonus 20.
PICK-2: 5 6
PICK-3: 6 1 3
PICK-4: 1 8 8 0
ENCORE: 8332818
DAILY KENO
1, 3, 6, 7, 16, 20, 31, 35, 38, 42,
49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 56, 57, 63, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 1
PICK-3: 2 8 3
PICK-4: 7 9 6 1
ENCORE: 5606587
DAILY KENO
7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 24, 25, 30,
34, 44, 45, 47, 49, 51, 54, 59, 64, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
COTTAGE
|
FISHING
|
MAPLE
|
NORTH
|
POUTINE
|
TOBOGGAN
