Canadians’ love for hockey is felt in every community in Canada.

In fact, Canada is home to the most hockey rinks in the world and that is not including the countless backyard and local rinks built each year.

Canadians willingly practice and play in all ice conditions, but nothing can compare to the feeling of freshly skimmed ice — which has been unachievable for the average local backyard rink. Until now.

Introducing the Turo SK8 , an ice resurfacing machine built for backyard rinks, now available to book on Turo, Canada’s largest car sharing platform. The countless neighbourhood rinks across Canadaprovide many with the opportunity to enjoy the colder season. By virtue of its smaller size, the Turo SK8 ensures that more people have access to professional-quality ice, providing Canadians with the opportunity to fully enjoy winter — even if it’s just in their own backyard.

“Growing up, my local community outdoor rink was an important part of my development as a hockey player and growing my love for the game,” says Marie-Philip Poulin, Canadian professional ice hockey player. “Smaller, family-run local and backyard rinks play such an important part in fostering the love of hockey and skating across so many communities, including my own. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with Turo to level up local rinks with the Turo SK8, giving them that smooth, professional finish.”

The Turo SK8 is made right here in Canada by Porta Ice Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta, and is built specifically to handle ice resurfacing in smaller, backyard rinks. It is also fully electric. But while the SK8 is not a traditional electric vehicle (EV), it will be available on Turo alongside an unrivaled selection of over 800 EVs for booking.

“Whether it’s a spacious SUV to hit the slopes or the latest EV to experience a longer test drive, or, now, a resurfacer that turns your backyard into a professional ice rink, Turo offers an unparalleled selection of vehicles available to Canadians.” says Cedric Mathieu, Vice President and Head of Turo in Canada. “Turo is proud to make transportation more fun and accessible in over 700 cities across Canada and we are thrilled to offer local communities a truly unique experience by introducing the Turo SK8, a first of its kind on our platform.”