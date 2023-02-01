Thunder Bay – Weather – The cold weather continues. The entire region is under Extreme Cold Alerts. Extreme cold temperatures will moderate during the daytime, bringing some relief from the cold. Wind chills may be moderated tonight into Thursday morning due to the presence of cloud cover.

Thunder Bay

The mercury is at -27 this morning. Skies wink be clear with winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this evening. A few flurries are forecast to begin near midnight. Local amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 overnight. Low minus 18 with temperature rising to minus 14 by morning. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

The temperature is -37. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. A few flurries will begin late this evening. Local amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -29 at the Dryden Airport. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. A few flurries beginning late this evening. Local amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low overnight of minus 28. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Kenora

A mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 17. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. A few flurries will also begin late this evening. Local amount of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening.

Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Sachigo Lake

Clear skies for Wednesday will become a mix of sun and cloud by this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning.

High minus 24. Wind chill minus 47 this morning and minus 36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 48 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.