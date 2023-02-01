NACITE will serve as an Indigenous national committee focused on significantly growing the numbers of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers in Canada

Today, the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) announced membership to the National Advisory Committee on Indigenous Teacher Education (NACITE). The group, co-chaired by Roberta Jamieson, LL. D (Hon) and Dr. Mark Dockstator, is beginning its groundbreaking work to help support the excellence, self-determination, and representation of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in education. The Rideau Hall Foundation’s goal is to meaningfully contribute to transforming education across Canada by supporting Indigenous-led teacher education pathways and strategies. This work is based on the RHF’s foundational commitment to the value of and potential for Indigenous teachers to transform the lives of children and youth.

NACITE committee members are leaders, luminaries, and subject-matter experts with deep and multifaceted experience in the area of First Nations, Inuit and Métis education.

NACITE Co-Chairs

Roberta Jamieson, O.C., I.P.C, LLB, LLD (Hon), Director, RBC and Deloitte Canada and Chile, co-chair of CN’s Indigenous Advisory Council, former President & CEO, Indspire and Board Director at Rideau Hall Foundation.

Mark Dockstator, Former President of the First Nations University of Canada. A member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, Associate Professor, Chanie Wenjack School for Indigenous Studies, at Trent University, Chair for the National Museum of Nature Foundation and Board Director at Rideau Hall Foundation.

NACITE Members

Aluki Kotierk, President, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Andrea Brazeau, Elementary school teacher and Inuit cultural educator

Annette Trimbee, President and Vice-chancellor, MacEwan University

David Perley, President, Wolastoq Language and Culture Center, Lecturer, University of New Brunswick

Denise Baxter, Vice-Provost, Indigenous Initiatives at Lakehead University

Evelyn Steinhauer, Professor and Director, Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), University of Alberta

Nigaan Sinclair, Assistant Professor, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg Free Press journalist

Steven Point, LLB, LL. D (Hon), Chancellor, University of British Columbia, 28 th Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Tanya Talaga, President and CEO Makwa Creative, Globe and Mail journalist, author

Yvette Arcand, Director, Indian Teacher Education Program (ITEP), University of Saskatchewan

NACITE will provide advice in support of the RHF Indigenous Teacher Education initiative, which will invest more than $45 million towards innovative community-driven approaches to significantly grow the numbers of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers in Canada. This effort responds to the calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, especially calls 62 to 64. Transforming education across Canada is possible through supporting new and existing Indigenous-led teacher education pathways and increasing the number of Indigenous K-12 teachers.

This will happen through collaborative partnerships aimed at:

Advancing towards an educator workforce with an aspirational goal of 10,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis K-12 teachers from coast to coast to coast;

Demonstrating First Nations, Inuit, and Métis innovation and success at the community level and scaling promising new initiatives in educator pathway programming;

Reinforcing the foundational value of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures and languages in education;

Creating the conditions for meaningful and sustained First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teacher employment in all parts of the country;

Supporting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis leadership in education systems;

Investing in Indigenous-led research outlining the opportunities and challenges related to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teacher education and representative K-12 educational workforces.

This work has been made possible through a strategic partnership with the Mastercard Foundation in 2021. The initiative is dedicated to transformation and innovation by, with, and for Indigenous youth and teachers.