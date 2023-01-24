THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is pleased to announce the provincial appointment of Karen Machado to the Board.

Machado fills one of the provincial appointments.

Machado has worked in the Ontario Public Service for 34 years in various ministries, including the Ministry of Labour where she was an Industrial Health and Safety Officer and then Regional Program Coordinator where she oversaw Industrial Officers in the Northern Region. Machado’s career then took her to the Ministry of Solicitor General where she held the positions of Deputy Superintendent of Administration at the Thunder Bay Jail and Correctional Centre, and Superintendent of the Thunder Bay Jail and Correctional Centre. She was eventually tasked with separating and creating new structures for both the Thunder Bay Jail and the Correctional Centre.

She retired as the Superintendent of the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre in 2020.

Throughout her career, Machado has advocated for and been involved in diversity and inclusion.

She co-chaired the Systemic and Antiracism Organizational Change Committee and was appointed the Provincial Co-Chair for the Ministry of Community and Safety and Correctional Services Indigenous Subcommittee of the Human Rights Project Charter.

She is a member of the Red Rock Band outside of Nipigon where she spent her early years and has lived in Thunder Bay for 50 years.

Machado will serve a three-year term, effective immediately.

Karen Machado says “I am honoured to be appointed to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and look forward to working in service to our community. I am confident my experiences will assist me in this endeavour.”

Malcolm Mercer, the Acting Administrator of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board states, “The Board welcomes Karen Machado and knows that her expertise will aid in the Board’s responsibility of providing effective police services within Thunder Bay.”