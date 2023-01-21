Thunder Bay – News – At approximately 10:30 am this morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue fire fighters of B Platoon responded to a 911 call for a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Amelia St. E.

The initial dispatch to responding units was that a caller from the home said there was a fire in a bedroom and occupants were evacuating the residence.

When fire fighters arrived they discovered heavy smoke coming from a window at the rear side of the structure where crews initiated a rapid fire attack from the exterior of the home.

As additional fire fighters arrived on scene, they quickly moved to the interior of the home to conduct a search for possible occupants and to completely extinguish any remaining fire in the residence. All occupants were located safely outside the home.

Heavy fire damage was contained to a single bedroom of the home, with extensive smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.

The four tenants who were living in the house were subsequently displaced as a result of the fire. An on-scene investigation by fire officers determined the fire was caused by unattended candles left burning in the bedroom.

A total of 1 pumper rescue truck, 5 pumper trucks, 1 aerial ladder truck and Platoon Chief responded to the incident. There were no injuries to civilians or fire fighters as a result of the fire.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to use caution when using candles in the home. Do not leave candles unattended and make sure smoke detectors are working at all times.