Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Wind light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies reported at the Dryden Airport with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h.

Temperature will remain steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 16.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.