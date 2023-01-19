MARATHON – News – A search warrant in the Town of Marathon has resulted in two individuals being arrested and charged with numerous offences.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 9:35 pm, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) with the assistance of the Marathon OPP, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on McLeod Drive in the Town of Marathon.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, suboxone, and psilocybin. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

Matthew JOHNSTON, 34-years-old, and Trina BORDELEAU, 36-years-old, both of Marathon, Ontario, have been arrested and charged with:

– Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC) – two counts

– Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to Section 92 (1) of the CC

– Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition contrary to Section 86 (1) of the CC

– Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order contrary to Section 117.0 (1) of the CC

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to Section 5 (2) of the CDSA

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid contrary to Section 5 (2) of the CDSA – two counts

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to Section 5 (2) of the CDSA

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance contrary to Section 4 (1) of the CDSA

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada contrary to Section 354 (1) (a) of the CC

Both accused have been remanded into custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date to answer to the above charges.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).