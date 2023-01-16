Fort Frances – News – The Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a wheel stuck in the snowbank.

On January 16th, 2023 at approximately 12:08 a.m., Fort Frances OPP officers were conducting general patrol duties and observed a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank in an alley behind Scott Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and were met by an individual that was confrontational with police. Officers formed grounds for impaired and the driver was subsequently arrested. The suspect was transported to the police detachment where he refused to complete a breath test by a qualified technician.

As a result of the investigation, Rodrigo Silva-Galvez (51) of Fort Frances has been criminally charged with

– Operation While Impaired – alcohol, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

– Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand. Contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the CC

The driver is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on February 27, 2023.

The OPP is committed to road safety, Impaired driving is one of the big four reasons for death on OPP patrolled Highways along with no seatbelt, distracted driving, and aggressive driving. Members of the public are encouraged to call 911 if they suspect impaired or dangerous driving or call 1-888-310-1122 for nonemergency driving complaints.