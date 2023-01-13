Lisa Marie Presley Died from Cardiac Arrest

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my daughter Lisa Marie Presley, My heart is heavy with grief,” said Priscilla Presley in a statement.

She was rushed to the hospital earlier today and passed away at the age of 54. Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis Presley.