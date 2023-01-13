“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my daughter Lisa Marie Presley, My heart is heavy with grief,” said Priscilla Presley in a statement.

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

She was rushed to the hospital earlier today and passed away at the age of 54. Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis Presley.