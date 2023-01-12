CBD is one of the primary active compounds derived from cannabis plants, and most CBD products contain low levels of THC – the chemical responsible for producing a ‘high.’ Unlike THC, consuming CBD does not generate intoxication or influence an individual’s mental state.

Now more than ever, CBD products are the talk of the town. There is a wide variety of offerings, such as oil and oral sprays; vape liquid and liquid suspensions; pills or capsules and powder; edible items like gummies and teas; topical creams, gels, ointments, cosmetics…and even smokable options. With so many avenues available from which to explore the power of hemp extract-based nutritionals, you can find something that works for your needs!

Despite the large number of experts in the field, questions remain regarding CBD’s efficacy and its potential risks when used for sleep.

Is CBD FDA-Approved?

The FDA has approved one CBD product and three drugs that use manufactured cannabinoids, thus demonstrating the potential of this natural remedy.

Epidiolex: This CBD-based prescription drug is specifically designed to treat children with severe seizure disorders, such as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome.

Cesamet: Cesamet, derived from a synthetic cannabinoid named nabilone, is utilized to mitigate nausea and vomiting in cancer patients going through chemotherapy.

Marinol and Syndros: The two products are formulated with the synthetic cannabinoid, dronabinol. This powerful compound works to reduce nausea and vomiting in individuals receiving chemotherapy treatments as well as alleviate loss of appetite symptoms for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Although there are many CBD products available, the FDA has not yet authorized them. While government researchers continue to investigate the science of cannabis and its derivative compounds like CBD, additional research is necessary to understand how it may impact our bodies. In an effort to make sure that this treatment option is safe and effective for consumers, the FDA is carefully evaluating all of the evidence currently at hand.

The Impact of CBD on Sleep and Health Conditions

The use of CBD has been gaining attention as a potential method of improving sleep and overall health. Recent studies suggest that CBD can regulate the endocannabinoid system, which controls functions like pain, memory, and metabolism. Moreover, it may be able to interfere with the body’s circadian rhythm – otherwise known as its sleep-wake cycle – to improve nighttime relaxation and daytime alertness. Try cali greens vape juice to aid your sleep.

Since sleep is connected to many bodily functions and can be disrupted by certain health conditions, further research into the effects of CBD on sleep and related issues could offer new hope for those struggling with sleep disorders.

Sleep Disorders

Multiple studies have evaluated CBD as a potential treatment for sleep disturbances, with promising results.

Insomnia: Studies regarding CBD’s effects on insomnia have been inconclusive, however drowsiness is a known side effect. Animal studies suggest that the efficacy may be dose dependent; higher doses lead to more sleep while lower doses result in faster onset of sleep.

Sleep apnea: Early research has shown potential for using cannabinoids to alleviate sleep apnea. Studies involving animals demonstrate that cannabinoids help prevent interruptions in breathing during slumber, but studies with people are only just beginning.

Narcolepsy: Despite being in its primitive stages, research on the relationship between cannabinoids and narcolepsy is growing. While some consumers find that CBD aids their sleep cycles, others report feeling more awake after taking it.

Few studies have been conducted regarding the efficacy of CBD in addressing sleep issues, so more research is essential to determine whether using CBD could be a viable treatment method for those who suffer from sleep disorders.

Anxiety

Anxiety affects millions of people, and it can take a toll on quality of life. Fortunately, in recent years an increasingly popular solution has emerged: CBD oil. It is estimated that more than 60 percent of those who use CBD do so to manage their anxiety symptoms, and research indicates that this natural remedy may reduce anxious feelings.

The possible mechanisms behind this are complex, but scientists believe that different receptors affected by CBD are associated with the reduction of anxiety levels and potentially even with better sleep. Unfortunately, the science around this topic is still developing, and further research is necessary to pinpoint the most effective dosage for treating anxiety specifically. Despite that fact, encouraging studies suggest that CBD could be a reliable way to alleviate symptoms caused by various levels of anxiety disorders.

PTSD

The effects of PTSD can often have a devastating impact on an individual, such as sleep problems including nightmares and insomnia. It’s been said that this lack of sleep can even aggravate the effects of PTSD. Fortunately, cannabidiol (CBD) has been studied as a possible means to help people with PTSD better manage their sleep-related struggles.

Clinical evidence indicates CBD may be an effective tool in either reducing or completely eliminating these nightmares and promoting a deeper, more restful type of sleep. In certain studies performed with individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the use of synthetic cannabinoids yielded results in allowing for longer stretches of restful nights without any dreams or night terrors. This could be a promising solution to assist those affected by PTSD regain some sense of control over their lives.

Pain

Pain is a complex sensation, yet one that affects many of us in one way or another. Despite its complexity, researchers have known for centuries that cannabis can help relieve symptoms of pain. In medieval times, cannabis was already being used to treat physical ailments and overcome emotional distress.

Recent research into CBD has shown that it has anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties, potentially providing relief for those suffering from chronic pain. While there have been many trials studying the use of cannabinoids to treat pain, the results to date remain largely undetermined due to their variability and inconclusive evidence. Regardless, CBD appears to be an interesting option for relieving pain, an ailment nothing short of ubiquitous.





