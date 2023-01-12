Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no alerts or warning in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Up to two centimetres of snow is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near midnight.

Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 17.

Tonight more clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 13 with temperature falling to minus 18 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 21.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.