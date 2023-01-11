Musician died Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis

Jeff Beck was a British rock guitarist who has had a successful career spanning several decades. He is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, known for his virtuosic technique and innovative approach to the instrument.

Beck began his career in the 1960s as a member of the Yardbirds, a British blues-rock band that also featured guitarists Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. He played on several of the band’s most popular songs, including “For Your Love” and “Heart Full of Soul.” In 1965, he left the Yardbirds to pursue a solo career.

Throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, Beck released a number of influential solo albums, including “Truth” and “Blow by Blow.” He also collaborated with other musicians, including singer Rod Stewart and bassist Tim Bogert.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Beck continued to release albums and tour, but took a break from the spotlight to focus on his family. He returned to the stage in 2000 with a new band and released “You Had It Coming,” an album that showcased his skill as a guitarist and incorporation of electronic music elements.

In recent years, Beck has been actively touring and collaborating with other musicians. He also released “Emotion & Commotion” album in 2010, and “Loud Hailer” in 2016. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009 as a member of the Yardbirds and received Kennedy Center Honors in 2015.

Beck was known for his versatility as a musician, playing a variety of genres including rock, blues, and jazz. Also known for his eclectic guitar playing, which often incorporates unconventional techniques such as finger tapping and harmonics. He was also experimental with guitar effects and sound over the years. His influence on rock guitar is undeniable, and he has been an inspiration to many other guitarists.