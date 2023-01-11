THUNDER BAY – News – Two suspects, including a Toronto youth, were arrested following an investigation into a suspected ongoing home takeover on the city’s southside Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 900 block of Northern Avenue just after 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th in response to a suspected home takeover situation.

Police learned the elderly tenant of an apartment may have had their home taken over by individuals involved in the drug-trafficking trade.

There was also concern the elderly victim could have been the victim of ongoing abuse.

When police arrived at the apartment they observed a male suspect attempting to flee from a window. The male was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. A second male suspect was located inside the apartment.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Both suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Francis Joseph VALLE, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Breach of Probation x 2

Both accused appeared in bail court on Wednesday, January 11, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.