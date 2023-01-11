THUNDER. BAY – On January 10, 2023, at 6:48 pm, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 11-17 at Red River Road, in the city of Thunder Bay.

OPP attended the scene along with Thunder Bay Fire Department and Superior North EMS. Investigation revealed that several pedestrians had attempted to run cross the highway from Red River Road to Dawson Rd.

One individual was struck by an eastbound passenger car. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Technical Collision Investigators attended and processed the scene.

The OPP would like to thank the public who called 911 and assisted at the scene.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.