UPDATE: Third accused arrested amid homicide investigation

THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the October homicide investigation of Michael Park.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to a weapons call after reports of gunfire in the May and Arthur Streets area just before 4 p.m. on Friday October 7. When police arrived, they located an injured adult male, who later died from injuries sustained by a suspected shooting.

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Park of Toronto.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units became involved in the ongoing investigation.

Greg Casimir MESHAKE, 40, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder on Oct. 9, 2022. A 16-year-old male from Blind River, Ont., was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder on Oct. 11.

As a result of continued investigation, police identified a third suspect.

That suspect was located and arrested in Thunder Bay, with assistance from members of the TBPS’s Emergency Task Unit, on Friday, January 6. He was then transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Javon Lascelle MYERS, 24, of Toronto, is charged with First-Degree Murder.

He appeared in bail court on Saturday, January 7th, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.