Winnipeg – News – Winnipeg Police report that on January 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue for an apartment fire.

The WFPS was on scene, and paramedics had transported an adult female to hospital who succumbed to her injuries.

Due to the nature of this death, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Star Alicia THOMAS, a 23-year-old female of Winnipeg.

This investigation is continuing. If anyone has information regarding the fire or the deceased, call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

As previously released by the WFPS: