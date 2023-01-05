Winnipeg – News – Winnipeg Police report that on January 3, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue for an apartment fire.
The WFPS was on scene, and paramedics had transported an adult female to hospital who succumbed to her injuries.
Due to the nature of this death, the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
The deceased has been identified as Star Alicia THOMAS, a 23-year-old female of Winnipeg.
This investigation is continuing. If anyone has information regarding the fire or the deceased, call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).
As previously released by the WFPS:
Sargent Avenue
At 9:01 a.m., the WFPS responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.
At the scene, crews saw smoke in the building. Firefighters searched the building and helped some residents evacuate. Paramedics transported one person to hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters attacked from inside the building, and the fire was under control within an hour. No damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.