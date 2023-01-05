Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.
Thunder Bay
It is -12 in Thunder Bay under clear skies. Winda are going to be light at up to 15 km/h.
High minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
For the evening skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.
Fort Frances
Sunny skies for Thursday in Fort Frances. Light winds up to 15 km/h.
High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Increasing cloudiness in Fort Frances near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 18.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
Dryden is at -12 at the airport under clear skies. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.
High minus 9. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Clear skies this evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening.
Sachigo Lake
Sachigo Lake is at -10 with snow. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.
High minus 9. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.