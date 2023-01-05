Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -12 in Thunder Bay under clear skies. Winda are going to be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For the evening skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies for Thursday in Fort Frances. Light winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Increasing cloudiness in Fort Frances near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -12 at the airport under clear skies. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies this evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake is at -10 with snow. Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.