Digital transformation for small business is the use of technology to transform traditional businesses into digital enterprises.

Many small businesses have difficulty adapting to new realities, managing to stay in trend.

This is due to:

Competition

Increasing demands of consumers

In order to stay afloat, digital transformation will be required, namely, the introduction of innovative technologies.

Dealing with the concept of “digital transformation”

Small business and retail store owners must first comprehend and investigate what is digitization in business and how it affects future growth. During such a transformation, it is common to consider a special method for the gradual integration of new technologies into an organization’s existing business processes.

All of this is intended to improve the business, and can bring the following positive outcomes:

increase of efficiency;

increase in profits;

change in scale.

As a result, innovative technologies will significantly enhance the quality of customer service, and you can anticipate a substantial return in terms of customer retention.

By transitioning from analogue to digital small business strategies, every company has every opportunity to outperform its principal competitors. However, it is essential to act as promptly and decisively as possible. In the end, a business can only be “digitized” with the right way of dealing with change and the right set of tools, both of which will make the business stronger.

Why is urgent digital transformation required for today’s businesses?

Until about 20 years ago, the most effective ways to promote a business were primarily focused on the local level, such as press releases, business card distribution, and postering. With the advent of websites and the growth of television, advertising migrated into the digital sphere. Artificial intelligence has allowed us to witness a new era of change. As of this year, 2019, roughly 37% of businesses have started implementing such intelligence into their operations.

A number of significant factors, including those listed below, account for the shifts and sudden transitions that have been presented:

There is an optimization of all costs, which is especially important for small business owners.

There is a qualitative planning of production processes, further management.

There is a desire to improve customer service.

Opening up new opportunities for potential consumers.

Ability to stay ahead of your competitors by applying new technologies.

There is a completely different formation of brand image and so on.

Therefore, small businesses face a lengthy and difficult process when attempting a digital transformation.

Thus, digital transformation for small businesses implies a complex and very long process. This means that you need the qualified assistance of an expert to get it done, which a CDAP digital advisor can provide with ease and maximum efficiency.

Important tasks in digital transformation

People who are just starting out often think that digital transformation means building your own company website. Of course, having a website is important and is one of the main things that will help you reach your goals, but the main point of all changes is that they must also change how your company works. Even if a business doesn’t have its own website, automating and streamlining work processes to take the business to the next level is often seen as a must.

So, the main goal of this procedure is to set up business management so that it is as easy and effective as possible. Most small tasks and routine tasks must be taken care of automatically. So, employees of the company can focus on solving more important strategic tasks without getting sidetracked by small things.

The best choice for small businesses is to use an integrated approach, which is when all processes are changed at the same time using many different tools.

Benefits of Digital Transformation

Before starting a new degree in developing your own business, it is important to learn “what are the benefits of going digital”, what you can get, and how to change.

Conventionally, all possible advantages can be divided into three main groups:

Automation of all or almost all work processes: Now all information data will be in one place, and their processing is carried out automatically – using a special system. As a result, it was possible to speed up the execution of various tasks and thereby reduce the influence of the human factor. Increase in performance indicators: It is possible to improve the quality of service for both new and old customers. In addition, customers will be able to quickly get answers to their questions, buy the offered products or use various services. Cost reduction: Thanks to the optimization of processes, it will be possible to save free time for the growth of the company, for the introduction of all kinds of useful innovations. Thus, digitalization is considered a great investment for the future.

Remember that introducing new technologies takes time, strength, patience, and a desire to learn and find out something new.

You should be ready for the fact that not all customers will be happy with these changes because they won’t want to give up their usual ways of working. But such activities are aimed at the future, and in the future there will be even more customers, and their loyalty will remain high.