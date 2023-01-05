NIPIGON – On 3 January 2023 at approximately 1:00 pm, an officer from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment was conducting RADAR patrol on Highway 11-17 west of Nipigon, ON.

The officer observed an eastbound motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The RADAR confirmed the vehicle speed to be 150km/hr in the 90km/hr zone.

A vehicle stop was conducted. Investigation revealed the driver’s licence was suspended under 3 separate orders.

The driver, Jamie Quezada, age 45 of Downsview, ON was issued court summonses for Stunt Driving, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act and 3 counts of Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and is scheduled to appear in Nipigon court in March of 2023. The vehicle a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, was impounded for 14 days.