Thunder Bay – Weather – Across Western and Northern Ontario there are no weather alerts or warnings. If you are headed west, Winnipeg and Central/Interlake Manitoba have Fog Advisories.

Wasaho Cree Nation is the cold spot in Ontario at -31.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is at -11 this morning under clear skies. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight there will be clear skies that will becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is at -12 under clear skies. Winds will becoming northeast 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight continued clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -11 in Dryden under clear skies. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 19 overnight.



Wasaho Cree Nation

Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature rising to minus 15 by morning. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 24 overnight. Risk of frostbite.