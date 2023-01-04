THUNDER BAY – Reservations for the 2023 camping season at Trowbridge Falls and Chippewa Park campgrounds are now open online, in conjunction with the launch of the City’s new online campsite reservation system.

The new reservation system will improve the customer experience and allow booking 24 hours a day, seven days per week, from anywhere. Telephone booking remains available, and will be opening soon.

Previously, sites could be booked only via telephone or in person at the campground(s). Now, with handy maps, images of each campsite, availability calendars and flexible search and filter options, campers will be able to explore the park(s), evaluate sites and dates before they arrive, and then reserve and pay for the site that works best for them. The City of Thunder Bay worked with service provider Camis Software to develop the new system, which is similar to the Ontario Parks booking system.

“We are pleased to release our new online reservation system to the public,” said Kaitlin Cain, the City’s Supervisor of Administrative Support Services – Infrastructure and Operations. “Thunder Bay’s municipal campgrounds are gems, and we hope that making it easier to evaluate and book sites will encourage more residents and visitors to experience them.”

Camping is available at both campgrounds from June 2 – Sept. 3, 2023. For more information and to book a site, visit thunderbay.ca/campgrounds