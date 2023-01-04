Curling has been a popular winter sport for centuries, with roots dating back to medieval Scotland. In recent years, it has gained a wider audience through its inclusion in the Winter Olympics, and has seen a surge in popularity around the world.

Thunder Bay has seen our share of great curlers. The city has been witness to many champions.

Moving forward, it will require enlightened management by local clubs to guide the future.

Looking to the future, it is clear that curling has the potential of a bright future ahead.

One key area of growth for curling is in the realm of youth participation.

Around the world, there are a growing number of programs and initiatives aimed at introducing young people to the sport. This includes everything from school-based programs to specialized curling clubs and leagues. By fostering a new generation of curlers, the sport can ensure its continued growth and success.

Another trend to watch is the increasing professionalization of the sport. While curling has always had a strong grassroots and recreational element, we are starting to see more and more professional leagues and tournaments popping up around the world. This trend is likely to continue, as the sport grows in popularity and attracts more sponsors and investment.

Finally, it is likely that we will see continued innovation and evolution in the way the sport is played. This could include everything from new strategies and techniques to new equipment and facilities. As curling continues to grow and attract top athletes, we can expect to see the level of play continue to rise and the sport continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.