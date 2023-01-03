Thunder Bay – Weather – There is a weather rarity today. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect from Victoria across the prairies right into Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies will become a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10 with temperature rising to minus 6 by morning. Wind chill minus 15 this evening.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud for Fort Frances. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -10 in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies with winds up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight artly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 20 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h becoming light before morning. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 34 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.