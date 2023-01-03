THUNDER BAY – News – Thunder Bay Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault that left two people injured on the city’s north-side early New Year’s morning.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South just before 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, following reports of an assault with a weapon that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they located a male and female victim who appeared to have injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported both victims to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

As a result of their investigation, police have learned two males became involved in an altercation outside of a bar. The altercation became physical, and as a result one of the involved males sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A female not involved in the altercation also became injured when she exited a nearby bar, and unwittingly found herself in the middle of the ongoing assault.

Her injuries were also consistent with a stabbing.

The Major Crimes Unit investigators continue to work toward identifying the suspect involved.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.