The United States National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for a region stretching from the Northern and Central Plains to the upper Mississippi valley and northern Great Lakes.

These warnings are expected to lead to particularly poor travel conditions in Minneapolis-St. Paul and other areas under winter storm warnings.

Additionally, an ice storm warning has been issued for northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa, and south-central Minnesota, where there is a risk of significant icing that could result in tree damage and power outages.

Winter Storm Nelson is starting to look like it will track to the east of Thunder Bay.

The storm caused flooding rain, strong winds, and heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada over last weekend then moved into the Rockies.

The southern Sierra region received up to 54 inches of snow at Mammoth Mountain. The storm spread into the Rockies on Sunday and Sunday night.