Thunder Bay – News – “I get to stay and I don’t have to leave right now!!” shares Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal.

The Thunder Bay resident was facing a deportation hearing Friday.

Abu shares, “Justice Sebastien Grammond granted my case a stay in a federal court today. That means I don’t have to permanently leave Canada next week.

“It’s not over yet but it just gives us more time to figure things out.”

“I would like to thank my lawyer Jennifer Dagsvik for all the hard work, dedication, effort and acumen she put into my file. She went above and beyond to make this happen for me and God bless her and I will be always indebted for her legal support.

“A big thank you to all of my friends and Migrant Workers Alliance for Change for all the support, every single one of you 3,000 people who signed the petition. A big thank to Diversity Thunder Bay for the kind advocacy.

“I’m grateful to a big team and best team of advocate of Thunder Bay who have been on my side and I would not been able to make it this far without their support.It’s a long list of name and I’m fortunate to have you all on my side.

“And to my MP Patty Hajdu for speaking to ministers on my behalf.A big thank you to Lise Vaugeois for her kind support and advocacy.

“Thunder Bay is my home and I’m happy I get to continue to be with my friends and families here. It’s not over yet but it seems like a step in the right direction for now.”