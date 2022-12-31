Pope Emeritus Benedict Dead at 95

By
NetNewsLedger
-
109
Breaking News 800

VATICAN – Pope Emeritus Benedict, who resigned in 2013 and became the first pope in 600 years to do so, passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in a monastery within the Vatican where he had been living since his resignation.

Pope Benedict XVI delivers New Years Message from the Vatican
Pope Benedict XVI delivers New Years Message from the Vatican

According to a statement from the Holy See, his body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday.

While the Vatican has specific protocols in place for the death of a reigning pope, there are no publicly known protocols for the death of a former pope.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni announced the news, saying, “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR