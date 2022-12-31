VATICAN – Pope Emeritus Benedict, who resigned in 2013 and became the first pope in 600 years to do so, passed away at the age of 95 on Saturday in a monastery within the Vatican where he had been living since his resignation.

According to a statement from the Holy See, his body will lie in state in St. Peter’s Basilica starting Monday.

While the Vatican has specific protocols in place for the death of a reigning pope, there are no publicly known protocols for the death of a former pope.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni announced the news, saying, “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”