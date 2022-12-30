THUNDER BAY – News – At approximately 07:30 am this morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue fire fighters of D Platoon responded to a structure fire involving a detached garage that was threatening to spread to an adjacent home on the property. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue.

The first arriving fire crew from nearby Fire Station #4 encountered a garage fire that was confined to the interior of the garage.

A second alarm was initiated as a precaution. Fire fighters quickly initiated a rapid fire attack through the main door of the garage and knocked down the fire.

The fire was confined to the garage, and no injuries resulted from the incident.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to use caution when using extension cords and to keep them in the open uncovered.

A total of 6 pumpers, an aerial ladder and a Platoon Chief responded to this incident.