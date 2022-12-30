Kenora – News – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Alberta man with multiple charges because of a traffic stop on 17A Highway.

On Thursday December 29, 2022, at approximately 9:52 p.m. Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17A for Highway Traffic Act offences. Officers determined the person was impaired and he was arrested. A search incident to arrest discovered weapons, drugs, a firearm, and a homemade explosive device. The OPP Explosives Disposal Unit attended to assist with the search of the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Ian HEWITT of Calgary Alberta was charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Explosives-Making or Possessing for unlawful purpose (Dual/Hybrid), sec 82(1) CC

· Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, sec 91(1) CC

· Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, sec 86(1) CC

· Carrying Concealed Weapon, sec 90 CC

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, sec 117.01(1) CC X4

· Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/Ammunition, sec 95(b) CC

· Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, sec 320.14(1)(a) CC

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, sec 4(1) CDSA

The accused was held for bail.